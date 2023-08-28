The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.319) this season, fueled by 98 hits.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has an RBI in 20 of 104 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (29.8%), including eight multi-run games (7.7%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .225 AVG .294 .296 OBP .341 .303 SLG .426 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 14 RBI 16 35/17 K/BB 47/12 3 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings