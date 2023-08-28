Spencer Torkelson vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Spencer Torkelson (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 112 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .438, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has gotten a hit in 74 of 128 games this season (57.8%), including 30 multi-hit games (23.4%).
- He has gone deep in 19 games this year (14.8%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 48 games this year (37.5%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (10.9%).
- In 43.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.214
|AVG
|.250
|.314
|OBP
|.319
|.368
|SLG
|.504
|21
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|16
|25
|RBI
|44
|68/32
|K/BB
|64/24
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.3 per game).
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 7.26 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.26, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .309 against him.
