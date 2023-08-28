The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter will square off against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Comerica Park.

The favored Tigers have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at -110. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won 57.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (12-9).

Detroit has gone 15-9 (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this contest.

Detroit has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-61-4 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-37 31-34 24-31 35-39 47-51 12-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.