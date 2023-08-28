The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson will take on the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 133 total home runs.

Detroit's .378 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.234).

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (518 total, four per game).

The Tigers are 27th in baseball with a .301 on-base percentage.

The Tigers strike out nine times per game to rank 22nd in MLB.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Detroit's 4.56 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.286).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson (2-5 with a 5.29 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up four hits.

Olson has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Olson will try to secure his 11th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Reese Olson Drew Smyly 8/23/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Home Tarik Skubal Jameson Taillon 8/25/2023 Astros W 4-1 Home Matt Manning Framber Valdez 8/26/2023 Astros L 9-2 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Brown 8/27/2023 Astros L 17-4 Home Alex Faedo Justin Verlander 8/28/2023 Yankees - Home Reese Olson Luis Severino 8/29/2023 Yankees - Home Tarik Skubal Michael King 8/30/2023 Yankees - Home Matt Manning Gerrit Cole 8/31/2023 Yankees - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox - Away Alex Faedo Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox - Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.