Tigers vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 28
Monday's game between the Detroit Tigers (59-71) and New York Yankees (62-68) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on August 28.
The probable pitchers are Reese Olson (2-5) for the Tigers and Luis Severino (3-8) for the Yankees.
Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have won 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Detroit is 12-9 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 518 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Tigers' 4.56 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 22
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Reese Olson vs Drew Smyly
|August 23
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Tarik Skubal vs Jameson Taillon
|August 25
|Astros
|W 4-1
|Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
|August 26
|Astros
|L 9-2
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
|August 27
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Alex Faedo vs Justin Verlander
|August 28
|Yankees
|-
|Reese Olson vs Luis Severino
|August 29
|Yankees
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Michael King
|August 30
|Yankees
|-
|Matt Manning vs Gerrit Cole
|August 31
|Yankees
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 1
|@ White Sox
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Touki Toussaint
|September 2
|@ White Sox
|-
|Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
