Monday's game between the Detroit Tigers (59-71) and New York Yankees (62-68) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on August 28.

The probable pitchers are Reese Olson (2-5) for the Tigers and Luis Severino (3-8) for the Yankees.

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have won 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

Detroit is 12-9 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 518 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers' 4.56 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

