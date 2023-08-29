Kerry Carpenter and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees and Michael King on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Yankees Starter: Michael King

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks while batting .290.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 56 of 88 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (27.3%).

In 20.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 35.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .362 AVG .214 .416 OBP .290 .546 SLG .531 15 XBH 18 6 HR 14 23 RBI 31 34/11 K/BB 40/13 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings