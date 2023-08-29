Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will try to take down DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees when the teams meet on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have put together a 12-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.5% of those games).

Detroit has gone 8-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Detroit has played in 131 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-62-4).

The Tigers have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-38 31-34 24-31 35-40 47-52 12-19

