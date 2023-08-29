How to Watch the Tigers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers square off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 134 total home runs.
- Detroit's .379 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a .234 batting average.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (519 total).
- The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .300.
- The Tigers strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Detroit has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Tigers average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.287).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tarik Skubal (3-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Skubal has one quality start this year.
- Skubal is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Jameson Taillon
|8/25/2023
|Astros
|W 4-1
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Framber Valdez
|8/26/2023
|Astros
|L 9-2
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hunter Brown
|8/27/2023
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Justin Verlander
|8/28/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Luis Severino
|8/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael King
|8/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Gerrit Cole
|8/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Touki Toussaint
|9/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael Kopech
