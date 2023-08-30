The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 48 of 85 games this year (56.5%) Ibanez has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 85), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ibanez has driven in a run in 19 games this year (22.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 27 of 85 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 39
.255 AVG .232
.279 OBP .273
.443 SLG .384
15 XBH 13
6 HR 3
13 RBI 13
32/5 K/BB 24/6
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (164 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 181 strikeouts through 168 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went 7 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.95), fourth in WHIP (1.042), and 15th in K/9 (9.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.