The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.

In 48 of 85 games this year (56.5%) Ibanez has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.6%).

He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 85), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 19 games this year (22.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 85 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 39 .255 AVG .232 .279 OBP .273 .443 SLG .384 15 XBH 13 6 HR 3 13 RBI 13 32/5 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings