The Detroit Tigers, including Carson Kelly (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Yankees.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Discover More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is batting .224 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Kelly has picked up a hit in 16 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a home run in one of 35 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Kelly has driven in a run in five games this year (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 35 games so far this season.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .155 AVG .325 .197 OBP .378 .172 SLG .450 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 20/3 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings