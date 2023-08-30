Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +185 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -225 +185 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 106 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (41.5%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 5-8 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 65 of 132 chances this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-39 31-34 24-31 35-41 47-53 12-19

