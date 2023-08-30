Tigers vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +185 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.
Tigers vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-225
|+185
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-3.
- When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 106 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (41.5%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a record of 5-8 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 65 of 132 chances this season.
- The Tigers have an against the spread record of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|28-39
|31-34
|24-31
|35-41
|47-53
|12-19
