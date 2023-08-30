How to Watch the Tigers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
Kerry Carpenter and Aaron Judge will hit the field when the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees meet on Wednesday at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit 134 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .234 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 521 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Detroit has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joey Wentz gets the nod for the Tigers and will make his first start of the season.
- The left-hander is making his first start of the year. The 25-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Astros
|W 4-1
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Framber Valdez
|8/26/2023
|Astros
|L 9-2
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hunter Brown
|8/27/2023
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Justin Verlander
|8/28/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Luis Severino
|8/29/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael King
|8/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Gerrit Cole
|8/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Mike Clevinger
|9/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Michael Kopech
|9/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Gerrit Cole
