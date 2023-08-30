Kerry Carpenter and Aaron Judge will hit the field when the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees meet on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 134 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .234 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 521 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Detroit has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

The Tigers rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Joey Wentz gets the nod for the Tigers and will make his first start of the season.

The left-hander is making his first start of the year. The 25-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Astros W 4-1 Home Matt Manning Framber Valdez 8/26/2023 Astros L 9-2 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Brown 8/27/2023 Astros L 17-4 Home Alex Faedo Justin Verlander 8/28/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Reese Olson Luis Severino 8/29/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Michael King 8/30/2023 Yankees - Home Joey Wentz Gerrit Cole 8/31/2023 Yankees - Home Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox - Away Alex Faedo Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox - Away Reese Olson Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees - Away Tarik Skubal Gerrit Cole

