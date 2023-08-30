Spencer Torkelson is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers play at Comerica Park on Wednesday (beginning at 6:40 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 113 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .231/.315/.434 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 86 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .286/.349/.532 slash line on the year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Aug. 25 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (11-4) for his 28th start of the season.

He has 19 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

In 27 starts, Cole has pitched through or past the fifth inning 25 times. He has a season average of 6.2 frames per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.95), fourth in WHIP (1.042), and 15th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Aug. 25 7.2 3 2 1 11 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 4.0 7 6 6 4 1 at Marlins Aug. 13 6.0 6 2 2 6 2 at White Sox Aug. 7 7.0 5 4 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 8 2

