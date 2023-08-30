The Detroit Tigers (59-73) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the New York Yankees (64-68) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole (11-4) versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz.

Tigers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (11-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old left-hander.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (11-4) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 7 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.95 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .214 in 27 games this season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 19 of them.

In 27 starts, Cole has pitched through or past the fifth inning 25 times. He has a season average of 6.2 frames per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.95), fourth in WHIP (1.042), and 15th in K/9 (9.7).

