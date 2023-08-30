Wednesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (59-73) and New York Yankees (64-68) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (11-4) to the mound, while Joey Wentz will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-3.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
  • The Tigers have won in 44, or 41.5%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Detroit has a mark of 5-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +185 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (521 total).
  • The Tigers have pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 25 Astros W 4-1 Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
August 26 Astros L 9-2 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
August 27 Astros L 17-4 Alex Faedo vs Justin Verlander
August 28 Yankees L 4-1 Reese Olson vs Luis Severino
August 29 Yankees L 4-2 Tarik Skubal vs Michael King
August 30 Yankees - Joey Wentz vs Gerrit Cole
August 31 Yankees - Matt Manning vs Clarke Schmidt
September 1 @ White Sox - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Touki Toussaint
September 2 @ White Sox - Alex Faedo vs Mike Clevinger
September 3 @ White Sox - Reese Olson vs Michael Kopech
September 5 @ Yankees - Tarik Skubal vs Gerrit Cole

