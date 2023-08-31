Carson Kelly vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Carson Kelly (.464 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 190 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .224 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Kelly has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 35 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 35 games so far this year.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|15
|.214
|AVG
|.325
|.214
|OBP
|.378
|.214
|SLG
|.450
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|6/0
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (8-8) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.51 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.51, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
