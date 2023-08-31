On Thursday, Carson Kelly (.464 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 190 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly is hitting .224 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • Kelly has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 35 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six of 35 games so far this year.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 15
.214 AVG .325
.214 OBP .378
.214 SLG .450
0 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
6/0 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Yankees will send Schmidt (8-8) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.51 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.51, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
