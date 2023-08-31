The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .285 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks.

In 63.3% of his games this season (57 of 90), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (26.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (20%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has driven in a run in 31 games this season (34.4%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this year (37.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .350 AVG .214 .402 OBP .290 .525 SLG .531 15 XBH 18 6 HR 14 23 RBI 31 38/11 K/BB 40/13 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings