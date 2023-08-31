Miguel Cabrera vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .248.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 49 of 78 games this season (62.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.4%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (3.8%), homering in 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera has driven home a run in 18 games this year (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 16 games this year (20.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.271
|AVG
|.225
|.336
|OBP
|.299
|.372
|SLG
|.310
|9
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|35/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 166 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Schmidt (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.51 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.51, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
