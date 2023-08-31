Spencer Torkelson vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 114 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .438.
- In 58.0% of his 131 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 131 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (15.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.4% of his games this year, Torkelson has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season (43.5%), including 11 multi-run games (8.4%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|64
|.212
|AVG
|.250
|.311
|OBP
|.319
|.371
|SLG
|.504
|22
|XBH
|31
|8
|HR
|16
|26
|RBI
|44
|74/33
|K/BB
|64/24
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 166 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.51 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.51, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
