Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take the field against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Comerica Park.

The favored Yankees have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 44, or 41.1%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit is 37-56 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 65 of its 133 games with a total.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-40 31-34 24-31 35-42 47-54 12-19

