The New York Yankees will send a hot-hitting Gleyber Torres to the plate against the Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs square off on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 136 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .233 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 523 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Matt Manning (5-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up no earned runs and allowed one hit in 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Manning has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Astros L 9-2 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Brown 8/27/2023 Astros L 17-4 Home Alex Faedo Justin Verlander 8/28/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Reese Olson Luis Severino 8/29/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Michael King 8/30/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Brendan White Gerrit Cole 8/31/2023 Yankees - Home Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox - Away Alex Faedo Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox - Away Reese Olson Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees - Away Tarik Skubal Gerrit Cole 9/6/2023 Yankees - Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt

