Gleyber Torres and Spencer Torkelson are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers square off at Comerica Park on Thursday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 114 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 57 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .231/.315/.438 slash line so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .285/.348/.528 on the year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Schmidt Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (8-8) for his 27th start of the season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Schmidt has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 27 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Aug. 26 6.2 6 3 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 5.2 4 2 2 8 2 at Braves Aug. 14 2.1 9 8 8 3 2 at White Sox Aug. 8 5.1 4 1 1 7 1 vs. Astros Aug. 3 5.0 4 2 2 4 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI (136 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.

He's slashed .273/.341/.463 so far this year.

Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Tigers Aug. 29 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 73 hits with 11 doubles, 29 home runs, 61 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .263/.392/.615 so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

