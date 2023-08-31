The New York Yankees (65-68) are looking for another big outing from a slugger on a roll versus the Detroit Tigers (59-74) on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park. Gleyber Torres is on a three-game homer streak.

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (8-8, 4.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matt Manning (5-4, 3.80 ERA).

Tigers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (8-8, 4.51 ERA) vs Manning - DET (5-4, 3.80 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

The Tigers will send Manning (5-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.

Manning is looking for his third straight quality start.

Manning will try to build on a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (8-8) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 4.51 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .266.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

