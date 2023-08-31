Tigers vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 31
Thursday's contest at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (59-74) going head to head against the New York Yankees (65-68) at 1:10 PM ET (on August 31). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (8-8) to the mound, while Matt Manning (5-4) will take the ball for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 107 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (41.1%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a mark of 37-51 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (523 total, 3.9 per game).
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 26
|Astros
|L 9-2
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
|August 27
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Alex Faedo vs Justin Verlander
|August 28
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Reese Olson vs Luis Severino
|August 29
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Michael King
|August 30
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Brendan White vs Gerrit Cole
|August 31
|Yankees
|-
|Matt Manning vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 1
|@ White Sox
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Touki Toussaint
|September 2
|@ White Sox
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Mike Clevinger
|September 3
|@ White Sox
|-
|Reese Olson vs Michael Kopech
|September 5
|@ Yankees
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Gerrit Cole
|September 6
|@ Yankees
|-
|Matt Manning vs Clarke Schmidt
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.