Thursday's contest at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (59-74) going head to head against the New York Yankees (65-68) at 1:10 PM ET (on August 31). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (8-8) to the mound, while Matt Manning (5-4) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 107 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (41.1%) in those contests.

Detroit has a mark of 37-51 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (523 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.

