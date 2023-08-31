MAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1
Looking for information on the best bets in MAC action in Week 1, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Central Michigan vs. Michigan State matchup, and picking Buffalo (+27.5) over Wisconsin against the spread. Find more insights on those college football games by scrolling down.
Best Week 1 MAC Spread Bets
Pick: Buffalo +27.5 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 13.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Miami (OH) +17 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 5.1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 1
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Ball State +26.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 20.4 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 1 MAC Total Bets
Over 45.5 - Central Michigan vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Total: 52.9 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 1
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 54.5 - Buffalo vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Total: 50.7 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 49.5 - Ball State vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Total: 46.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Final 2022 MAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Ohio
|10-4 (7-1 MAC)
|31.8 / 28.3
|421.4 / 426.9
|Eastern Michigan
|9-4 (5-3 MAC)
|29.8 / 28.5
|365.5 / 376.8
|Toledo
|9-5 (5-3 MAC)
|31.3 / 25.1
|402.4 / 326.3
|Buffalo
|7-6 (5-3 MAC)
|28.5 / 26.7
|377.2 / 395.3
|Bowling Green
|6-7 (5-3 MAC)
|23.5 / 32.5
|334.4 / 419.6
|Miami (OH)
|6-7 (4-4 MAC)
|20.2 / 22.6
|305.6 / 371.6
|Western Michigan
|5-7 (4-4 MAC)
|19.0 / 24.1
|301.9 / 352.3
|Kent State
|5-7 (4-4 MAC)
|28.4 / 29.0
|417.9 / 432.7
|Ball State
|5-7 (3-5 MAC)
|23.3 / 26.9
|386.1 / 398.0
|Central Michigan
|4-8 (3-5 MAC)
|24.8 / 28.2
|366.4 / 375.3
|Northern Illinois
|3-9 (2-6 MAC)
|27.3 / 32.8
|373.1 / 395.7
|Akron
|2-10 (1-7 MAC)
|21.8 / 33.5
|371.4 / 404.8
