The Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) are favored, by 13.5 points, facing the FCS Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA) matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends

Western Michigan won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

The Broncos were favored by 13.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Saint Francis (PA) went 9-1-0 ATS last season.

The Red Flash covered the spread when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs in two of two chances last year.

Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.