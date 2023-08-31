Zach McKinstry vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .240 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 75 of 123 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (6.5%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has driven home a run in 23 games this year (18.7%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 46 of 123 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|.259
|AVG
|.221
|.336
|OBP
|.284
|.416
|SLG
|.321
|19
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|10
|45/22
|K/BB
|47/16
|8
|SB
|7
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 166 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.51 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.51, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
