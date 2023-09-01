Akil Baddoo vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .219 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in 42 of 88 games this year (47.7%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (15.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 21.6% of his games this season, Baddoo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 29 games this season (33%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.200
|AVG
|.242
|.253
|OBP
|.361
|.321
|SLG
|.417
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|19
|40/10
|K/BB
|33/23
|2
|SB
|6
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Toussaint (2-6) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.85 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.85 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
