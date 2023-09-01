The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) visit the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) at Spartan Stadium on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Michigan State ranked 91st in scoring offense (24.4 points per game) and 74th in scoring defense (27.4 points allowed per game) last year. Central Michigan put up 24.8 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 86th in the FBS. On defense, it ranked 80th, allowing 28.2 points per game.

Central Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Michigan State Key Statistics (2022)

Central Michigan Michigan State 366.4 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353 (102nd) 375.3 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.5 (81st) 159.2 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113 (111th) 207.3 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 240 (58th) 28 (129th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 9 (128th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders (2022)

Daniel Richardson completed 56.1% of his passes to throw for 1,978 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

Lew Nichols averaged 50.1 rushing yards and scored six rushing touchdowns.

Bert Emanuel Jr. ran for seven touchdowns on 496 yards a year ago.

Carlos Carriere averaged 43.3 yards on 3.8 receptions per game and racked up two receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Joel Wilson averaged 37.1 receiving yards on 4.8 targets per game in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

Jalen McGaughy hauled in 21 passes on his way to 333 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Michigan State Stats Leaders (2022)

Payton Thorne's previous season stat line: 2,679 passing yards (223.3 per game), 242-for-388 (62.4%), 19 touchdowns and 11 picks.

Jalen Berger picked up 683 rushing yards (56.9 per game) and six touchdowns last season.

Elijah Collins ran for 318 yards on 70 carries (26.5 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last year.

Keon Coleman picked up 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He was targeted 94 times, and averaged 66.5 yards per game.

Jayden Reed also impressed receiving last year. He had 55 receptions for 636 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 90 times.

Tre Mosley hauled in 35 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns, putting up 29.9 yards per game last year.

