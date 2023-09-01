The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) will look to upset the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 45.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Central Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: East Lansing, Michigan
  • Venue: Spartan Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-14.5) 45.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan State (-14.5) 45.5 -650 +470 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Michigan State (-14.5) 45.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Michigan State (-14.5) - -625 +450 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Michigan State (-14.5) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Central Michigan vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

  • Central Michigan won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing eight times.
  • The Chippewas were an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.
  • Michigan State won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.
  • The Spartans were favored by 14.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

