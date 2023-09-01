Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Looking to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple.

Games in Michigan Today

Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota TV Channel: BSDET,BSN,BSWIX,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSDET,BSN,BSWIX,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Wild (-150)

Wild (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Red Wings (+125)

Red Wings (+125) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.