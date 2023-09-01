Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games to Bet on Today

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-6.5)

Nuggets (-6.5) Nuggets Moneyline: -275

-275 Warriors Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 233.5

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)

Bucks (-3.5) Bucks Moneyline: -165

-165 Knicks Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 241.5

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Eagles (-13.5)

Eagles (-13.5) Eagles Moneyline: -900

-900 Giants Moneyline: +600

+600 Total: 43

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Celtics (-2.5)

Celtics (-2.5) Celtics Moneyline: -150

-150 Lakers Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 234.5

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Suns (-4.5)

Suns (-4.5) Suns Moneyline: -185

-185 Mavericks Moneyline: +150

+150 Total: 237.5

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10.5)

Chiefs (-10.5) Chiefs Moneyline: -600

-600 Raiders Moneyline: +425

+425 Total: 40.5

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Heat (-2.5)

Heat (-2.5) Heat Moneyline: -150

-150 76ers Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 226.5

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: 49ers (-6)

49ers (-6) 49ers Moneyline: -275

-275 Ravens Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 46.5

