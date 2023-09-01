Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Friday, September 1
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Friday, September 1, when the Michigan State Spartans and Central Michigan Chippewas square off at 7:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Spartans. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|Michigan State (-14)
|Over (45.5)
|Michigan State 35 Central Michigan 18
Michigan State Betting Info (2022)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Spartans an 86.7% chance to win.
- The Spartans covered five times in 12 chances against the spread last season.
- Michigan State covered every time (2-0) as a 14-point or higher favorite last year.
- The Spartans and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times last season.
- The point total average for Michigan State games last season was 52.2, 6.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Central Michigan Betting Info (2022)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Chippewas have a 18.2% chance to win.
- The Chippewas covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.
- Central Michigan went unbeaten ATS (2-0) as underdogs of 14 points or more last season.
- In Chippewas games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.
- Last season, Central Michigan's games resulted in an average scoring total of 56.5, which is 11.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Spartans vs. Chippewas 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Michigan State
|24.4
|27.4
|29.4
|26.3
|17.4
|29.0
|Central Michigan
|24.8
|28.2
|23.3
|21.3
|26.2
|35.0
