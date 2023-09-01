Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Friday, September 1
Our computer model predicts the Michigan State Spartans will defeat the Central Michigan Chippewas on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Spartan Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Michigan State (-14)
|Over (44.5)
|Michigan State 35, Central Michigan 18
Michigan State Betting Info (2022)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Spartans' implied win probability is 85.7%.
- The Spartans compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record last year.
- Michigan State covered every time (2-0) as a 14-point or higher favorite last season.
- A total of five of Spartans games last season hit the over.
- The point total average for Michigan State games last season was 52.2, 7.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Central Michigan Betting Info (2022)
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Chippewas.
- The Chippewas compiled a 4-7-1 record against the spread last season.
- Central Michigan went unbeaten ATS (2-0) as underdogs of 14 points or more last season.
- Last year, six Chippewas games went over the point total.
- Last season, Central Michigan's games resulted in an average scoring total of 56.5, which is 12 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Spartans vs. Chippewas 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Michigan State
|24.4
|27.4
|29.4
|26.3
|17.4
|29
|Central Michigan
|24.8
|28.2
|23.3
|21.3
|26.2
|35
