The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) are a massive 14.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Friday, September 1, 2023 against the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0). The total is 45.5 points for this matchup.

Michigan State compiled 24.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 91st in the FBS. Defensively, it ranked 74th, allowing 27.4 points per contest. On offense, Central Michigan ranked 86th in the FBS with 24.8 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 80th in points allowed (375.3 points allowed per contest).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Michigan State vs Central Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan State -14.5 -105 -115 45.5 -105 -115 -650 +450

Looking to place a bet on Michigan State vs. Central Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 1 Big Ten Betting Trends

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, Michigan State went 5-6-1 last season.

The Spartans won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Last year, five of Michigan State's 12 games went over the point total.

Michigan State was favored on the moneyline four total times last season. They finished 3-1 in those games.

The Chippewas have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +450 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Spartans have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Bet on Michigan State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Michigan State Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Payton Thorne threw for 2,679 yards (223.3 per game), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.4%.

In addition, Thorne ran for 42 yards and one TD.

Keon Coleman had 58 receptions for 798 yards (66.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

On the ground, Jalen Berger scored six touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 683 yards (56.9 per game).

Berger also had 19 catches for 128 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game, Jayden Reed scored five TDs, catching 55 balls for 636 yards (53 per game).

Cal Haladay collected 113 tackles, nine TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 12 games last year.

Kendell Brooks collected three TFL and 96 tackles in 12 games.

In 12 games a season ago, Jacoby Windmon amassed 48 tackles, three TFL, 5.5 sacks, and one interception.

On defense in 2022, Ben VanSumeren supplied 80 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks through 12 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.