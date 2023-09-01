The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) square off against the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan State compiled a 5-6-1 record against the spread last season.

The Spartans were favored by 14.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Central Michigan compiled a 4-7-1 record against the spread last season.

The Chippewas were an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

