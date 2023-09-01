The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) square off against the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan State went 5-6-1 ATS last season.

The Spartans won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Central Michigan won four games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Chippewas covered the spread when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs in two of two games last season.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

