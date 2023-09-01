The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan State put together a 5-6-1 record against the spread last season.

The Spartans covered the spread when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites in two of two games last season.

Central Michigan put together a 4-7-1 ATS record last year.

The Chippewas won each of their two games last year when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

