The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .243 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

In 62.0% of his games this season (49 of 79), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in three games this year (3.8%), homering in 1% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera has had an RBI in 18 games this season (22.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 79 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .261 AVG .225 .324 OBP .299 .358 SLG .310 9 XBH 9 2 HR 1 12 RBI 12 36/13 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

