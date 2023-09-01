The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .285 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks.

In 70 of 98 games this year (71.4%) Greene has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (11.2%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Greene has an RBI in 28 of 98 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 44.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .303 AVG .267 .357 OBP .335 .456 SLG .433 18 XBH 16 5 HR 6 16 RBI 19 60/17 K/BB 54/18 3 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings