Riley Greene vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .285 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks.
- In 70 of 98 games this year (71.4%) Greene has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (11.2%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Greene has an RBI in 28 of 98 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 44.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.303
|AVG
|.267
|.357
|OBP
|.335
|.456
|SLG
|.433
|18
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|19
|60/17
|K/BB
|54/18
|3
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (2-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .213 batting average against him.
