The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.435) and total hits (114) this season.

In 57.6% of his games this season (76 of 132), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 15.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 43.2% of his games this year (57 of 132), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 64 .209 AVG .250 .309 OBP .319 .365 SLG .504 22 XBH 31 8 HR 16 26 RBI 44 76/34 K/BB 64/24 1 SB 2

