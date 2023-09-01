The Detroit Tigers versus Chicago White Sox game on Friday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Kerry Carpenter and Luis Robert.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 137 total home runs.

Detroit's .377 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers rank 28th in the majors with a .233 batting average.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (527 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers' .300 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

Detroit's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.280).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Tigers, his 21st of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

Rodriguez has 10 quality starts this season.

Rodriguez is trying to secure his 17th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In five of his 20 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Astros L 17-4 Home Alex Faedo Justin Verlander 8/28/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Reese Olson Luis Severino 8/29/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Michael King 8/30/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Brendan White Gerrit Cole 8/31/2023 Yankees W 4-3 Home Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox - Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox - Away Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees - Away Tarik Skubal Gerrit Cole 9/6/2023 Yankees - Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.