On Friday, September 1, Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (60-74) visit Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (53-81) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +110 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (9-7, 3.21 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (2-6, 4.85 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 23 times and won 12, or 52.2%, of those games.

The Tigers have a 6-6 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Detroit.

Over the last 10 games, the Tigers were the moneyline favorite three times, but they lost each matchup.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 30, or 33.7%, of the 89 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won 21 of 64 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the White Sox had a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Riley Greene 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

