Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. White Sox on September 1, 2023
Player prop bet options for Spencer Torkelson, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Detroit Tigers visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Eduardo Rodríguez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Rodríguez Stats
- The Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7) will make his 21st start of the season.
- He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- In 20 starts, Rodriguez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|4.2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|at Guardians
|Aug. 20
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 13
|5.0
|10
|6
|6
|8
|1
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 8
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|3
|at Pirates
|Aug. 2
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 58 walks and 70 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .229/.314/.435 so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 55 RBI (89 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .287/.349/.526 on the season.
- Carpenter heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with an RBI.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 28 walks and 70 RBI (131 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashed .271/.325/.561 on the year.
- Robert has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has 129 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 44 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashing .272/.335/.368 on the year.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
