Player prop bet options for Spencer Torkelson, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Detroit Tigers visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodríguez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Rodríguez Stats

The Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7) will make his 21st start of the season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

In 20 starts, Rodriguez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Aug. 26 4.2 5 4 4 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 20 6.2 4 1 1 6 1 at Red Sox Aug. 13 5.0 10 6 6 8 1 vs. Twins Aug. 8 7.0 4 0 0 5 3 at Pirates Aug. 2 6.0 7 2 2 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Eduardo Rodríguez's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 58 walks and 70 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashed .229/.314/.435 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 55 RBI (89 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .287/.349/.526 on the season.

Carpenter heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with an RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 28 walks and 70 RBI (131 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .271/.325/.561 on the year.

Robert has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 129 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 44 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .272/.335/.368 on the year.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.