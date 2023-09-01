Friday's game features the Chicago White Sox (53-81) and the Detroit Tigers (60-74) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 1.

The probable starters are Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7) for the Tigers and Touki Toussaint (2-6) for the White Sox.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 12 (52.2%) of those contests.

Detroit is 6-6 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 57.4% chance to win.

Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 527 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).

Tigers Schedule