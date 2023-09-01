Tigers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 1
Friday's game features the Chicago White Sox (53-81) and the Detroit Tigers (60-74) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 1.
The probable starters are Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7) for the Tigers and Touki Toussaint (2-6) for the White Sox.
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 12 (52.2%) of those contests.
- Detroit is 6-6 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 57.4% chance to win.
- Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 527 (3.9 per game).
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 27
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Alex Faedo vs Justin Verlander
|August 28
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Reese Olson vs Luis Severino
|August 29
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Michael King
|August 30
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Brendan White vs Gerrit Cole
|August 31
|Yankees
|W 4-3
|Matt Manning vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 1
|@ White Sox
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Touki Toussaint
|September 2
|@ White Sox
|-
|Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
|September 3
|@ White Sox
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Michael Kopech
|September 5
|@ Yankees
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Gerrit Cole
|September 6
|@ Yankees
|-
|Matt Manning vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 7
|@ Yankees
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Carlos Rodón
