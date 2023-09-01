Big Ten Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1
If you are trying to find information on the best bets in Big Ten play in Week 1, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It likes betting on the over/under in the West Virginia vs. Penn State matchup, and picking Buffalo (+27.5) over Wisconsin against the spread. See more insights and stats on those college football games by scrolling down.
Bet on all Big Ten games with BetMGM!
Best Week 1 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Buffalo +27.5 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 13.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Minnesota -7 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 18.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: August 31
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Fresno State +3.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 3.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Make your Big Ten spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 1 Big Ten Total Bets
Over 50.5 - West Virginia vs. Penn State
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Projected Total: 58.4 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock (Stream on Fubo)
Over 45.5 - Central Michigan vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Total: 52.9 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 1
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 51.5 - East Carolina vs. Michigan
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Total: 58.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: Peacock
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Final 2022 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Michigan
|13-1 (9-0 Big Ten)
|40.4 / 16.1
|458.8 / 292.1
|Ohio State
|11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)
|44.2 / 21.0
|490.7 / 321.5
|Penn State
|11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
|35.8 / 18.2
|433.6 / 323.5
|Purdue
|8-6 (6-3 Big Ten)
|26.6 / 27.4
|399.8 / 367.4
|Iowa
|8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
|17.7 / 13.3
|251.2 / 270.8
|Minnesota
|9-4 (5-4 Big Ten)
|28.2 / 13.8
|389.8 / 294.7
|Illinois
|8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
|24.2 / 12.8
|378.2 / 273.5
|Maryland
|8-5 (4-5 Big Ten)
|28.2 / 23.2
|401.5 / 357.1
|Wisconsin
|7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
|26.3 / 20.2
|363.6 / 303.5
|Michigan State
|5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
|24.4 / 27.4
|353.0 / 416.5
|Nebraska
|4-8 (3-6 Big Ten)
|22.6 / 27.6
|344.2 / 414.4
|Indiana
|4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
|23.3 / 33.9
|328.3 / 449.3
|Rutgers
|4-8 (1-8 Big Ten)
|17.4 / 29.3
|281.3 / 346.9
|Northwestern
|1-11 (1-8 Big Ten)
|13.8 / 28.3
|335.4 / 374.3
Watch Big Ten games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.