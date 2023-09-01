Zack Short vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023
The Detroit Tigers and Zack Short (.304 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Yankees.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .222 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Short has gotten at least one hit in 41.8% of his games this year (33 of 79), with more than one hit seven times (8.9%).
- In 7.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Short has driven home a run in 16 games this season (20.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (16.5%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|32
|.250
|AVG
|.182
|.309
|OBP
|.284
|.420
|SLG
|.286
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|1
|20
|RBI
|9
|30/10
|K/BB
|24/11
|2
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (2-6 with a 4.85 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.
