The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .219 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in 42 of 88 games this year (47.7%), including 14 multi-hit games (15.9%).

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (10.2%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Baddoo has had an RBI in 19 games this year (21.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 29 games this year (33.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .200 AVG .242 .253 OBP .361 .321 SLG .417 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 9 RBI 19 40/10 K/BB 33/23 2 SB 6

White Sox Pitching Rankings