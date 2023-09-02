On Saturday, Matt Vierling (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .322 this season while batting .262 with 30 walks and 41 runs scored.

Vierling is batting .222 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 67 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (5.6%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (18.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (5.6%).

In 28.7% of his games this season (31 of 108), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 54 .228 AVG .295 .295 OBP .347 .302 SLG .425 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 14 RBI 16 39/17 K/BB 48/13 3 SB 2

