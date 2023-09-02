The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) will clash with the East Carolina Pirates (0-0) at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Michigan vs. East Carolina?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 41, East Carolina 17

Michigan 41, East Carolina 17 Michigan won 91.7% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (11-1).

The Wolverines played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only two games last season. They won both.

Last season, East Carolina was the underdog five times and won two of those games.

The Pirates played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and won that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: East Carolina (+36.5)



East Carolina (+36.5) Michigan had eight wins in 14 games against the spread last year.

As a 36.5-point favorite or more, the Wolverines had one win ATS (1-1) last year.

East Carolina had eight wins in 13 games against the spread last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) Michigan played nine games with more than 51.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last season.

Michigan played in seven games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 51.5 points.

Michigan and East Carolina combined to average 21.4 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 51.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54 55.6 50.1 Implied Total AVG 38.6 40.4 34 ATS Record 8-6-0 5-5-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-8-1 3-6-1 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-1 8-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

East Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.4 58.4 55.7 Implied Total AVG 33.8 35.5 31 ATS Record 8-5-0 5-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 4-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-2 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

